$2.05 Billion in Sales Expected for The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) This Quarter

Equities analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) will report sales of $2.05 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for The Williams Companies’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.96 billion and the highest is $2.14 billion. The Williams Companies reported sales of $1.91 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that The Williams Companies will report full-year sales of $8.60 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $7.97 billion to $9.21 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $8.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.38 billion to $9.23 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow The Williams Companies.

Get The Williams Companies alerts:

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The pipeline company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.31. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. The Williams Companies had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The Williams Companies’s quarterly revenue was down 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS.

WMB has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of The Williams Companies from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Williams Companies from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of The Williams Companies from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total value of $360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 165,338 shares in the company, valued at $3,968,112. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the first quarter worth $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $28,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC bought a new position in The Williams Companies during the third quarter worth $31,000. Finally, CX Institutional increased its position in The Williams Companies by 60.6% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,619 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:WMB traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 6,692,188 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,689,298. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 214.66, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.75. The Williams Companies has a 52 week low of $17.48 and a 52 week high of $24.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from The Williams Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.95%. The Williams Companies’s payout ratio is 165.66%.

About The Williams Companies

The Williams Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy infrastructure company primarily in the United States. It operates through Transmission & Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West segments. The Transmission & Gulf of Mexico segment comprises Transco and Northwest natural gas pipelines; and natural gas gathering and processing, and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on The Williams Companies (WMB)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for The Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.