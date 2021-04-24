$2.61 Billion in Sales Expected for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) will announce sales of $2.61 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Republic Services’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.65 billion and the lowest is $2.59 billion. Republic Services posted sales of $2.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.4%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Republic Services will report full year sales of $10.82 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $10.74 billion to $10.93 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $11.28 billion, with estimates ranging from $11.07 billion to $11.43 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Republic Services.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last released its earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 EPS.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Republic Services from $99.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.54.

RSG traded up $0.78 during trading on Friday, hitting $106.39. The stock had a trading volume of 947,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,146. The firm has a market cap of $33.94 billion, a PE ratio of 33.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64. Republic Services has a 12 month low of $75.34 and a 12 month high of $106.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $95.48.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 31st. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.90%.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. purchased 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average price of $99.44 per share, with a total value of $999,869.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 108,812,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Republic Services by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,349 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 34,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,474,000 after purchasing an additional 1,525 shares in the last quarter. Welch Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 57.7% during the 1st quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 5,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 591,204 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,736,000 after purchasing an additional 13,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank boosted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 76,773 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,628,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.78% of the company’s stock.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

