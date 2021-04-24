$186.60 Million in Sales Expected for Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT) will announce $186.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for Commvault Systems’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $195.50 million and the lowest is $182.00 million. Commvault Systems reported sales of $164.75 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.3%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Commvault Systems will report full year sales of $714.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $714.10 million to $715.20 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $760.83 million, with estimates ranging from $758.90 million to $763.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Commvault Systems.

Commvault Systems (NASDAQ:CVLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The software maker reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $188.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $175.57 million. Commvault Systems had a negative net margin of 4.47% and a positive return on equity of 4.52%. Commvault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.47 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Commvault Systems in a research note on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $48.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of Commvault Systems from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Commvault Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.38.

In other news, CFO Brian Carolan sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.90, for a total value of $464,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,746,588.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $302,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 286,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,336,638. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 23,245 shares of company stock valued at $1,482,713 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CVLT. Centaurus Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $113,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 1st quarter valued at about $124,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 360.0% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 2,613 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 2,045 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. purchased a new position in Commvault Systems during the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Commvault Systems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.39% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:CVLT traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.70. 341,228 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 354,253. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -107.12, a P/E/G ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.96 and a 200 day moving average of $56.73. Commvault Systems has a 1-year low of $34.42 and a 1-year high of $72.33.

Commvault Systems Company Profile

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection and information management software applications and related services in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Australia, New Zealand, Southeast Asia, and China. It offers Commvault Complete Backup & Recovery, a backup and recovery solution for enterprises; and Commvault HyperScale Technology, an add-on for Commvault Complete that delivers an on-premises, cloud-like infrastructure to support scale-out secondary storage.

