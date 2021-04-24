BoringDAO Reaches Market Cap of $58.03 Million (BOR)

BoringDAO (CURRENCY:BOR) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. BoringDAO has a total market capitalization of $58.03 million and $2.20 million worth of BoringDAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, BoringDAO has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BoringDAO coin can now be bought for approximately $674.58 or 0.01350187 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00062327 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00017382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002001 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00057008 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.44 or 0.00090944 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4,022.38 or 0.08050838 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $318.43 or 0.00637345 BTC.

About BoringDAO

BoringDAO (BOR) is a coin. BoringDAO’s total supply is 200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 86,025 coins. BoringDAO’s official Twitter account is @TheBoringDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for BoringDAO is boringdao-defi.medium.com . The official website for BoringDAO is www.boringdao.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BoringDAO is a decentralized bridge that connects all blockchain assets, designed to offer users a safe way to maximize their utilization rate of crypto assets. “

BoringDAO Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BoringDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BoringDAO should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BoringDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

