$765.27 Million in Sales Expected for H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) to post $765.27 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have made estimates for H.B. Fuller’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $791.87 million and the lowest is $732.90 million. H.B. Fuller reported sales of $674.60 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 13.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that H.B. Fuller will report full year sales of $3.06 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.98 billion to $3.10 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $3.17 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.10 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover H.B. Fuller.

H.B. Fuller (NYSE:FUL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $725.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $680.98 million. H.B. Fuller had a net margin of 4.19% and a return on equity of 11.18%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of H.B. Fuller from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of H.B. Fuller from $65.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. H.B. Fuller has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.50.

In related news, VP Traci L. Jensen sold 3,808 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.16, for a total value of $213,857.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $790,058.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Nathan D. Weaver sold 6,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.13, for a total transaction of $424,668.86. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $656,627.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 46,070 shares of company stock worth $2,901,703 over the last 90 days. 3.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in H.B. Fuller by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,825 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,563,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,525 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in H.B. Fuller by 17.9% in the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 137,679 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $7,143,000 after acquiring an additional 20,861 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its holdings in H.B. Fuller by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 63,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,277,000 after buying an additional 3,111 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new position in H.B. Fuller during the 4th quarter valued at about $539,000. 95.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

FUL traded up $1.24 on Friday, hitting $68.10. 306,894 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 461,504. H.B. Fuller has a twelve month low of $30.46 and a twelve month high of $68.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $62.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.06.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be issued a $0.168 dividend. This is an increase from H.B. Fuller’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 21st. H.B. Fuller’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

H.B. Fuller Company Profile

H.B. Fuller Company, together with its subsidiaries, formulates, manufactures, and markets adhesives, sealants, coatings, polymers, tapes, encapsulants, additives, and other specialty chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Hygiene, Health and Consumable Adhesives; Engineering Adhesives; and Construction Adhesives.

