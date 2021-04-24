$253.98 Million in Sales Expected for Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Standard Motor Products, Inc. (NYSE:SMP) will report $253.98 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Standard Motor Products’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $262.10 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $245.86 million. Standard Motor Products posted sales of $254.30 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 0.1%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Standard Motor Products will report full-year sales of $1.05 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.02 billion to $1.08 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $1.08 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Standard Motor Products.

Get Standard Motor Products alerts:

Standard Motor Products (NYSE:SMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The auto parts company reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $282.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.29 million. Standard Motor Products had a return on equity of 13.88% and a net margin of 5.50%. Standard Motor Products’s quarterly revenue was up 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.59 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on SMP shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, February 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Standard Motor Products from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 62.3% in the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 11,402 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 4,377 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the first quarter worth $822,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $154,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in Standard Motor Products by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 27,236 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,102,000 after buying an additional 6,178 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Standard Motor Products in the fourth quarter worth $287,000. Institutional investors own 77.39% of the company’s stock.

NYSE SMP traded up $0.53 on Friday, reaching $43.49. The company had a trading volume of 81,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,958. The firm has a market capitalization of $972.31 million, a PE ratio of 16.60 and a beta of 0.47. Standard Motor Products has a 1 year low of $33.94 and a 1 year high of $55.29. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $43.27 and a 200-day moving average of $44.37.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 12th. Standard Motor Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.26%.

Standard Motor Products Company Profile

Standard Motor Products, Inc manufactures and distributes replacement parts for motor vehicles in the automotive aftermarket industry. The Engine Management segment offers components for the ignition, electrical, emissions, fuel and safety-related systems of motor vehicles under the Standard, SMP Blue Streak, Intermotor, Standard Diesel, BWD Select, BWD, OEM, TechSmart, Tech Expert, GP Sorensen, LockSmart, and Pollak brand names, as well as under private labels comprising NAPA Echlin and NAPA Belden.

Recommended Story: Trade War

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Standard Motor Products (SMP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Standard Motor Products Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Standard Motor Products and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.