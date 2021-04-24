Hacken Token (HAI) Achieves Market Capitalization of $71.00 Million

Hacken Token (CURRENCY:HAI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. Hacken Token has a market cap of $71.00 million and $906,545.00 worth of Hacken Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Hacken Token has traded down 12.7% against the dollar. One Hacken Token coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000436 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Hacken Token alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002002 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 10.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002091 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.11 or 0.00058259 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.57 or 0.00267339 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003974 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $502.85 or 0.01006452 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,024.83 or 1.00125263 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.15 or 0.00022320 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $304.15 or 0.00608763 BTC.

Hacken Token Profile

Hacken Token launched on April 29th, 2020. Hacken Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 325,960,363 coins. Hacken Token’s official Twitter account is @hackenclub . The official website for Hacken Token is hacken.ai . The official message board for Hacken Token is medium.com/@hackenclub

According to CryptoCompare, “Hacken was founded in 2017 in Kyiv, Ukraine by security specialists and hackers to deliver cybersecurity solutions to companies and individuals. Now Hacken is a cybersecurity consulting company with an essential focus on blockchain security. Hacken Cybersecurity Services is a part of Hacken Group, including CER.live, HackenAI, and HackenProof. Hacken’s HAI Token is a native utility token that powers virtually all of the activities within the Hacken Ecosystem. The Hacken Token can be used for discounted HackenAI subscription fees, acquisition of Hacken Club membership, and even purchasing corporate and crypto exchanges cybersecurity services within the Hacken Ecosystem. The original HKN ERC-20 token has now been converted into HAI and is no longer tradable on cryptocurrency exchanges. To swap ERC20 HKN into HAI, please follow the instructions here. “

Buying and Selling Hacken Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hacken Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hacken Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hacken Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “HAIUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Hacken Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hacken Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.