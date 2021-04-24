MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

MorphoSys AG (NASDAQ:MOR) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have assigned a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of MorphoSys in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MorphoSys from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Henry James International Management Inc. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Henry James International Management Inc. now owns 91,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,986,000 after buying an additional 35,000 shares during the period. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $233,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in MorphoSys by 1,179.7% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 3,138 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MorphoSys during the 4th quarter worth approximately $868,000. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in MorphoSys by 35.4% during the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 58,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,667,000 after buying an additional 15,384 shares during the period. 3.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MOR traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $22.87. 37,717 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 59,046. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.91 and a beta of 1.03. MorphoSys has a 1-year low of $21.27 and a 1-year high of $35.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $23.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.86.

About MorphoSys

MorphoSys AG, together with its subsidiaries, discovers, develops and commercializes therapeutic antibodies for patients suffering from cancer and autoimmune diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is Tafasitamab, an antibody for the treatment of B cell malignancies, including diffuse large B cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

