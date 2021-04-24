Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $123.33.

Several research firms recently commented on MANH. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $120.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Manhattan Associates from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th.

Shares of MANH traded up $1.31 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $124.24. The company had a trading volume of 277,216 shares, compared to its average volume of 352,087. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $120.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.22. Manhattan Associates has a 1-year low of $55.89 and a 1-year high of $146.50. The company has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 95.57 and a beta of 1.93.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The software maker reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.13. Manhattan Associates had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 52.61%. The business had revenue of $147.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.02 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Manhattan Associates will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Manhattan Associates news, Director Deepak Raghavan sold 7,087 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.87, for a total transaction of $913,301.69. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 40,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,160,083.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 2,241.1% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 31,652 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after acquiring an additional 30,300 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,791,403 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $609,140,000 after acquiring an additional 33,853 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $11,645,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates by 130.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 13,765 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,314,000 after acquiring an additional 7,785 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accretive Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the 4th quarter valued at $2,371,000.

Manhattan Associates Company Profile

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

