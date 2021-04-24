OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

OrganiGram Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OGI) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $4.41.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. CIBC reaffirmed an “underperformer” rating and set a $3.25 price objective (down previously from $5.00) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Tuesday. Alliance Global Partners cut their price objective on OrganiGram from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered OrganiGram from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. BMO Capital Markets raised OrganiGram from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $6.00 price objective (up previously from $3.50) on shares of OrganiGram in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

OGI traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,526,315 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,849,906. The stock has a market cap of $613.20 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 3.39. OrganiGram has a fifty-two week low of $1.01 and a fifty-two week high of $6.45. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.30 and its 200-day moving average is $2.17.

OrganiGram (NASDAQ:OGI) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 12th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.26). OrganiGram had a negative net margin of 207.26% and a negative return on equity of 10.00%. Analysts expect that OrganiGram will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 2,833.9% during the first quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 9,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 8,700 shares during the period. Marathon Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of OrganiGram during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of OrganiGram by 1,266.7% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.84% of the company’s stock.

About OrganiGram

Organigram Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells cannabis and cannabis-derived products in Canada. It offers cannabis flowers, extracts, edibles and oils, beverages, and other cannabis products for adult recreational market under the Edison Reserve, Edison Cannabis Co, ANKR Organics, and Trailblazer brands; and medical cannabis products, including strains, cannabis oils, extracts, edibles, beverages, and vaporizers for the medical market.

