Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) Receives $25.38 Average Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.38.

DEA has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Raymond James increased their target price on Easterly Government Properties from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd.

NYSE:DEA traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 684,237. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 153.64 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Easterly Government Properties has a twelve month low of $20.32 and a twelve month high of $28.17.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.28). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 4.60% and a return on equity of 0.89%. On average, equities analysts predict that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.83%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.67%.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, CEO William C. Trimble sold 9,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.51, for a total value of $193,590.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 100,279 shares in the company, valued at $2,157,001.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 40,000 shares of Easterly Government Properties stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total value of $853,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 131,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,800,181.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 56,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,195,330 over the last 90 days. 9.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 145,609 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,298,000 after purchasing an additional 30,749 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,453,613 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $327,375,000 after purchasing an additional 754,113 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,435 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 26.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 129,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,935,000 after purchasing an additional 26,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Easterly Government Properties in the third quarter worth approximately $1,388,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.91% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties Company Profile

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

