Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $2.65 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Albireo Pharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALBO) to announce $2.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Albireo Pharma’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $2.30 million to $3.00 million. Albireo Pharma posted sales of $1.55 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 71%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Albireo Pharma will report full year sales of $14.05 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 million to $19.50 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $76.46 million, with estimates ranging from $23.48 million to $151.46 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Albireo Pharma.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by $0.60. Albireo Pharma had a negative return on equity of 71.22% and a negative net margin of 751.53%. The company had revenue of $2.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 million.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Albireo Pharma from $79.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Albireo Pharma from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Robert W. Baird reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Albireo Pharma from $68.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.50.

In related news, insider Jan Mattsson sold 31,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.85, for a total value of $1,159,669.50. In the last quarter, insiders sold 32,284 shares of company stock worth $1,187,829. 5.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 435.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,809 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Albireo Pharma by 10.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,958 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares during the period. Burney Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma during the fourth quarter worth about $251,000. 85.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Albireo Pharma stock traded down $0.78 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 201,334 shares, compared to its average volume of 170,440. Albireo Pharma has a 12 month low of $18.56 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $34.49 and a 200 day moving average of $36.32. The company has a market capitalization of $599.42 million, a PE ratio of -5.11 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 13.52 and a quick ratio of 13.51.

About Albireo Pharma

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and other liver or gastrointestinal diseases and disorders. Its lead product candidate is odevixibat, an ileal bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating patients with progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis, as well as for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

