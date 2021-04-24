DFI.Money (YFII) Price Hits $2,111.94

DFI.Money (CURRENCY:YFII) traded down 6.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. One DFI.Money coin can now be purchased for about $2,111.94 or 0.04204400 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, DFI.Money has traded down 32.7% against the US dollar. DFI.Money has a market cap of $81.51 million and $70.19 million worth of DFI.Money was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00062380 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00017314 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.43 or 0.00056594 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45.69 or 0.00090965 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000333 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,065.16 or 0.08092826 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $322.23 or 0.00641485 BTC.

About DFI.Money

DFI.Money is a coin. Its launch date was July 26th, 2020. DFI.Money’s total supply is 39,375 coins and its circulating supply is 38,596 coins. The official website for DFI.Money is dfi.money/# . DFI.Money’s official Twitter account is @FinanceYfii

According to CryptoCompare, “DFI.Money (YFII) is a Decentralized Finance (DeFi) platform which aims to build products on aggregated liquidity provision, leveraged trading, automated marketing making, and more. DFI.Money (YFII) is a fork of yearn.finance (YFI), after yEarn Improvement Proposal #8 (YIP-8) which proposed to prolong the minting of the platform utility token YFI by another 2 months and with a weekly-halving emission curve was rejected. The YFII token is the native utility token of the DFI.Money platform. Users can earn it by contributing liquidity to DFI.Money's aggregated liquidity pool, and use the token for platform governance. DFI.Money currently provides a profit optimizing service for lending providers, moving providers' funds between lending protocols such as Aave, and Compound autonomously for highest return. Future strategies are being developed in its vaults section. “

DFI.Money Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DFI.Money directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DFI.Money should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DFI.Money using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

