Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $754.91 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Brown & Brown, Inc. (NYSE:BRO) will post sales of $754.91 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Brown & Brown’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $758.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $751.42 million. Brown & Brown posted sales of $698.50 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, April 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Brown & Brown will report full year sales of $2.83 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.76 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.88 billion to $3.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Brown & Brown.

Brown & Brown (NYSE:BRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $642.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.34 million. Brown & Brown had a net margin of 18.02% and a return on equity of 13.26%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.28 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Brown & Brown from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Brown & Brown from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Brown & Brown from $51.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Brown & Brown presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

Shares of BRO traded up $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $50.48. 1,207,175 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,072,935. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day moving average is $46.23. The stock has a market cap of $14.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.16 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.18. Brown & Brown has a 1-year low of $34.06 and a 1-year high of $50.62.

In related news, Director James Charles Hays purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.38 per share, with a total value of $433,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 342,610 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,862,421.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Brown & Brown in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,648 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Brown & Brown during the fourth quarter worth $79,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 159.8% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,460 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Brown & Brown by 1,222.2% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Brown & Brown, Inc markets and sells insurance products and services in the United States, Bermuda, Canada, Cayman Islands, Ireland, and the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail, National Programs, Wholesale Brokerage, and Services. The company offers builders risk, group medical and pharmaceutical, property, commercial auto, homeowners, reinsurance, crop and hail, inland marine, retirement benefit, cyber, disability, risk mitigating warranty products, directors and officers, management liability, errors and omissions, medical stop loss, term life, excess liability, personal auto, umbrella, general liability, prescription drug, workers compensation, and group dental insurance products.

