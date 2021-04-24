Wrapped BNB Price Reaches $506.17 on Major Exchanges (WBNB)

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded down 2.2% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a total market capitalization of $3.08 billion and $937.07 million worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be bought for about $506.17 or 0.01010017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00267197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.76 or 1.00194121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00608334 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $101.78 or 0.00203083 BTC.

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 6,084,555 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Wrapped BNB Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

