HyperExchange Hits Market Capitalization of $1.06 Million (HX)

HyperExchange (CURRENCY:HX) traded up 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. In the last seven days, HyperExchange has traded 48.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. HyperExchange has a market capitalization of $1.06 million and approximately $8,923.00 worth of HyperExchange was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HyperExchange coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0179 or 0.00000036 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001995 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002082 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.17 or 0.00058214 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $133.91 or 0.00267197 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003993 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $506.17 or 0.01010017 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,212.76 or 1.00194121 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.20 or 0.00022350 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $304.87 or 0.00608334 BTC.

About HyperExchange

HyperExchange’s total supply is 90,767,836 coins and its circulating supply is 59,415,498 coins. HyperExchange’s official Twitter account is @HyperExchange and its Facebook page is accessible here . HyperExchange’s official website is hx.cash

HyperExchange Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HyperExchange directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade HyperExchange should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HyperExchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

