Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) Receives $41.29 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Spin Master Corp. (OTCMKTS:SNMSF) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $41.43.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Spin Master from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Spin Master from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Spin Master in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Spin Master from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Spin Master from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th.

SNMSF stock remained flat at $$32.24 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.76 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.31. Spin Master has a 52-week low of $11.34 and a 52-week high of $33.00.

Spin Master Corp., a children's entertainment company, creates, designs, manufactures, licenses, and markets various toys, entertainment franchises, and digital games in North America, Europe, and internationally. Its product categories include activities, games and puzzles, and plush; pre-school and girls; boys action and construction; remote control and interactive characters; and outdoor.

