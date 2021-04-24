Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Interfor Co. (OTCMKTS:IFSPF) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $39.60.

IFSPF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Interfor from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Interfor from $37.50 to $40.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Interfor from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Interfor from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:IFSPF traded down $0.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $26.73. 81,222 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,930. Interfor has a 1 year low of $4.80 and a 1 year high of $39.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.40.

Interfor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells wood products in Canada, the United States, Japan, China, Taiwan, and internationally. The company offers lumber products for decking, fascia and trims, framings, furniture, industrial packaging, Japan Zairai, millworks, paneling, sidings, trusses, and windows and doors.

