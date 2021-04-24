Ï„Bitcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $3.48 Million (Î¤BTC)

Ï„Bitcoin (CURRENCY:Î¤BTC) traded up 19.7% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on April 24th. One Ï„Bitcoin coin can currently be purchased for about $50,937.87 or 1.01405810 BTC on popular exchanges. Ï„Bitcoin has a total market cap of $15.79 million and $3.48 million worth of Ï„Bitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Ï„Bitcoin has traded 49.6% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001991 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.60 or 0.00058934 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.05 or 0.00268858 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003952 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $507.89 or 0.01011092 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,164.76 or 0.99866714 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 10.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.41 or 0.00022720 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $302.97 or 0.00603136 BTC.

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Profile

Ï„Bitcoin’s total supply is 2,100 coins and its circulating supply is 310 coins. Ï„Bitcoin’s official Twitter account is @btcst2020

Ï„Bitcoin Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ï„Bitcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ï„Bitcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ï„Bitcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

