mStable USD (MUSD) One Day Volume Tops $507,407.00

mStable USD (CURRENCY:MUSD) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. mStable USD has a total market capitalization of $41.00 million and approximately $507,407.00 worth of mStable USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One mStable USD coin can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00001982 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, mStable USD has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,242.39 or 0.99765446 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.81 or 0.00037359 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.67 or 0.00011253 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $61.49 or 0.00122101 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001301 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000876 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.24 or 0.00004455 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002628 BTC.

mStable USD Profile

mStable USD (MUSD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was January 5th, 2018. mStable USD’s total supply is 41,085,970 coins. mStable USD’s official website is mstable.org . The official message board for mStable USD is medium.com/mstable . mStable USD’s official Twitter account is @musdcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “MUSDcoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. “

Buying and Selling mStable USD

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as mStable USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade mStable USD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase.

