USD Coin (USDC) Price Hits $1.00 on Top Exchanges

USD Coin (CURRENCY:USDC) traded 0% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, USD Coin has traded down 0.8% against the US dollar. One USD Coin coin can now be bought for about $1.00 or 0.00001986 BTC on major exchanges. USD Coin has a total market capitalization of $11.25 billion and $1.94 billion worth of USD Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,244.11 or 0.04456095 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.92 or 0.00059405 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Waltonchain (WTC) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002496 BTC.

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Metaverse ETP (ETP) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000765 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000364 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Master Contract Token (MCT) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Ellaism (ELLA) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000010 BTC.

USD Coin Coin Profile

USD Coin (USDC) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 31st, 2018. USD Coin’s total supply is 11,506,590,889 coins and its circulating supply is 11,243,286,480 coins. USD Coin’s official Twitter account is @centre_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USD Coin is www.centre.io/usdc . USD Coin’s official message board is medium.com/centre-blog

According to CryptoCompare, “USD Coin (USDC) is a fully collateralized US Dollar stable coin. It is built on the open source fiat stable coin framework developed by CENTRE, and Circle is the first of several forthcoming issuers of USDC. USDC is designed to minimize price volatility and it does so by ensuring that every unit of USDC is only created when a corresponding US Dollar is deposited into a reserve bank account. Its major application at this point is as a mechanism for trading and hedging in global crypto capital markets. However, USDC is being adopted for use cases such as lending, payments, investments, and further applications within financial contracts such as derivatives contracts, insurance contracts, and security tokens.Commercial issuers of USDC are required by CENTRE to be licensed to handle electronic money; have audited AML and Compliance programs that meet FATF standards; back all tokens on a fully reserved basis and provide monthly published proof of reserves attested to by certified public auditors; support fungible exchange and redemption of USDC tokens from other authorized issuer members; meet other reporting and review requirements established by CENTRE Note that as a fully collateralized stablecoin, the supply is determined by the USD deposits being taken on issuing services such as circle.com/usdc. Recently, CENTRE announced that Coinbase is joining Circle as a founding member of CENTRE Consortium, and as part of this USDC is now available on Coinbase Pro and coinbase.com. “

Buying and Selling USD Coin

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USD Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USD Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase USD Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

