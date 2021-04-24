Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $34.73 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) to announce $34.73 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for Sierra Bancorp’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $34.90 million and the lowest is $34.50 million. Sierra Bancorp reported sales of $31.04 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 11.9%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Sierra Bancorp will report full year sales of $139.40 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $139.30 million to $139.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $143.13 million, with estimates ranging from $142.10 million to $144.30 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Sierra Bancorp.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.72 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.06% and a net margin of 26.64%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sierra Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Sierra Bancorp from $21.50 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.67.

BSRR stock traded up $0.53 on Monday, hitting $27.95. 29,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,985. Sierra Bancorp has a 12-month low of $15.41 and a 12-month high of $29.42. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock has a market cap of $430.74 million, a P/E ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.14.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 28th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.01%. Sierra Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.05%.

In other Sierra Bancorp news, EVP Michael Olague sold 1,341 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total transaction of $36,984.78. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $995,803.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Susan M. Abundis purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $24.07 per share, for a total transaction of $48,140.00. In the last quarter, insiders have acquired 6,000 shares of company stock worth $136,420. Company insiders own 10.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 80.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 42,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sierra Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 207.1% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,135 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 2,114 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Sierra Bancorp by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 2,986 shares during the period. 53.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp Company Profile

Sierra Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. It offers a wide range of deposit products and services for individuals and businesses including checking accounts, savings accounts, money market demand accounts, time deposits, retirement accounts, and sweep accounts.

