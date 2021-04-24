Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) to Announce -$0.05 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) will announce earnings per share of ($0.05) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Eight analysts have issued estimates for Ballard Power Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Ballard Power Systems reported earnings of ($0.06) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.7%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that Ballard Power Systems will report full-year earnings of ($0.20) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.28) to ($0.14). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of ($0.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to ($0.05). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ballard Power Systems.

Ballard Power Systems (NASDAQ:BLDP) (TSE:BLD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The technology company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $28.59 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.55 million. Ballard Power Systems had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 40.04%.

BLDP has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Ballard Power Systems from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. CIBC assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a research report on Monday, February 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company. TD Securities lowered their price target on Ballard Power Systems from $40.00 to $30.00 and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Ballard Power Systems in a report on Monday, April 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Finally, Raymond James set a $40.00 price target on Ballard Power Systems and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.57.

Ballard Power Systems stock traded up $1.58 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.91. 5,532,684 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,662,386. The company has a market capitalization of $6.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.55 and a beta of 1.74. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.11. Ballard Power Systems has a 1 year low of $8.87 and a 1 year high of $42.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 8.36 and a current ratio of 9.10.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 488.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,060 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,710 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Ballard Power Systems by 96.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares in the last quarter. Ecofin Advisors Ltd acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Ballard Power Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.38% of the company’s stock.

Ballard Power Systems Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, sale, and service of proton exchange membrane fuel cell products primarily in Canada. The company offers heavy duty modules, marine systems, fuel cell stacks, backup power systems, and material handling products. It also provides technology solutions, including engineering and technology transfer, as well as the licenses and sells intellectual property portfolio and fundamental knowledge for various proton exchange membrane fuel cell applications.

