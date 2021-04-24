iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

iliad S.A. (OTCMKTS:ILIAF) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. HSBC raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Citigroup assumed coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on iliad in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of iliad in a research report on Monday, February 1st. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets raised iliad from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th.

ILIAF stock remained flat at $$187.50 on Friday. iliad has a 12 month low of $181.50 and a 12 month high of $191.50. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $184.02 and a 200 day moving average of $190.26.

iliad SA provides integrated fixed and mobile telecommunications services in France and Italy. The company offers VoIP, IPTV, and flat-rate calling plans, as well as provides Freebox, a multiservice box on ADSL. As of March 31, 2020, it had 20 million subscribers in France and 5.8 million subscribers in Italy.

