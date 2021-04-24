America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) Expected to Post Earnings of $2.69 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRMT) will post earnings per share of $2.69 for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for America’s Car-Mart’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $2.86 and the lowest is $2.45. America’s Car-Mart posted earnings of $1.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 99.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that America’s Car-Mart will report full year earnings of $11.54 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $11.18 to $11.86. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $11.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.21 to $12.93. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for America’s Car-Mart.

America’s Car-Mart (NASDAQ:CRMT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The company reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.47. The firm had revenue of $228.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $217.62 million. America’s Car-Mart had a return on equity of 19.84% and a net margin of 7.90%.

Separately, Stephens reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $154.00 target price on shares of America’s Car-Mart in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ CRMT traded up $3.78 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $149.01. The stock had a trading volume of 52,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,009. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $151.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $121.85. America’s Car-Mart has a 52 week low of $54.08 and a 52 week high of $165.00. The company has a market capitalization of $985.40 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.44.

In other America’s Car-Mart news, COO Leonard L. Walthall sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRMT. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of America’s Car-Mart by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,024,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,553,000 after purchasing an additional 33,813 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 340,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,440,000 after buying an additional 6,763 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 142,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,673,000 after acquiring an additional 2,869 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in America’s Car-Mart by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 130,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,321,000 after acquiring an additional 32,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in America’s Car-Mart by 2.0% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 41,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,540,000 after acquiring an additional 807 shares during the period. 75.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

America’s Car-Mart Company Profile

America's Car-Mart, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company primarily sells older model used vehicles and provides financing for its customers. As of December 17, 2020, it operated 151 dealerships in the South-Central United States. America's Car-Mart, Inc was founded in 1981 and is based in Rogers, Arkansas.

