Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Loblaw Companies Limited (TSE:L) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$77.67.

L has been the topic of several recent research reports. TD Securities reduced their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$78.00 to C$70.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 8th. National Bank Financial upgraded shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. National Bankshares raised shares of Loblaw Companies from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a C$75.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Loblaw Companies from C$91.00 to C$94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, April 16th. Finally, CIBC decreased their price objective on Loblaw Companies from C$82.00 to C$72.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 26th.

In other news, Director Willard Galen Garfield Weston sold 14,119 shares of Loblaw Companies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total transaction of C$876,179.96. Following the sale, the director now owns 177,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$10,986,225.59. Also, Senior Officer Jocyanne C. Bourdeau sold 4,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$62.06, for a total value of C$278,448.86.

Shares of Loblaw Companies stock traded down C$0.97 during trading on Friday, reaching C$69.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 250,633 shares, compared to its average volume of 649,326. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$68.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$65.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$24.07 billion and a P/E ratio of 22.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 149.37. Loblaw Companies has a 12-month low of C$60.86 and a 12-month high of C$75.47.

Loblaw Companies (TSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported C$1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.24 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$13.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$13 billion. Research analysts predict that Loblaw Companies will post 5.3000002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Loblaw Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.83%.

Loblaw Companies Company Profile

Loblaw Companies Limited, a food and pharmacy company, engages in the grocery, pharmacy, health and beauty, apparel, general merchandise, financial services, and wireless mobile products and services businesses in Canada. It operates in two segments, Retail and Financial Services. The Retail segment operates corporate and franchise-owned retail food, and associate-owned drug stores.

