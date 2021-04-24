Rarible Price Hits $19.34 on Exchanges (RARI)

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, Rarible has traded down 20.7% against the US dollar. Rarible has a total market cap of $69.68 million and $2.93 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rarible coin can currently be purchased for approximately $19.34 or 0.00038430 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Rarible Profile

Rarible is a coin. Its launch date was July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,603,468 coins. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rariblecom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

According to CryptoCompare, “Rarible is a creator-centric NFT marketplace and issuance platform. RARI token, awarded to the active users of the platform, will act as the governance instrument: it will enable collectors and creators to vote on multiple upgrades and decide how the platform should develop further. This makes the governance of the platform directly responsive to the most active users and brings Rarible closer to being a public good operated by the community members who value it most. “

