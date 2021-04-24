JulSwap Price Hits $0.0967 (JULD)

JulSwap (CURRENCY:JULD) traded 1.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. During the last seven days, JulSwap has traded 42.5% lower against the US dollar. One JulSwap coin can now be purchased for $0.0967 or 0.00000192 BTC on major exchanges. JulSwap has a total market cap of $36.61 million and $3.23 million worth of JulSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001988 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002108 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.76 or 0.00059157 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $135.71 or 0.00269722 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003951 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.52 or 0.01016652 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $50,355.29 or 1.00080975 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.49 or 0.00022843 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $306.47 or 0.00609106 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

JulSwap Coin Profile

JulSwap’s total supply is 799,383,875 coins and its circulating supply is 378,752,972 coins. JulSwap’s official Twitter account is @JulSwap . JulSwap’s official website is julswap.com . JulSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@justliquidity

According to CryptoCompare, “JulD is the Community Token from JulSwap which allows users to participate in the special events on JulSwap. JulD mission is to introduce crypto to all people worldwide and to build one of the biggest crypto communities. “

JulSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JulSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade JulSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase JulSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

