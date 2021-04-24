Analysts Anticipate Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.80 Per Share

Analysts expect Blueprint Medicines Co. (NASDAQ:BPMC) to report earnings per share (EPS) of ($1.80) for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for Blueprint Medicines’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($2.17) and the highest is ($1.44). Blueprint Medicines reported earnings per share of ($2.11) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.7%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Blueprint Medicines will report full-year earnings of ($6.68) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.80) to ($5.75). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of ($5.89) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($7.85) to ($4.95). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Blueprint Medicines.

Blueprint Medicines (NASDAQ:BPMC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.53) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.57) by $0.04. Blueprint Medicines had a net margin of 41.08% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $34.11 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.49 million.

A number of analysts have issued reports on BPMC shares. Barclays raised their price target on Blueprint Medicines from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $121.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Blueprint Medicines in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Blueprint Medicines from $112.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Blueprint Medicines from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.31.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPMC. Lone Pine Capital LLC purchased a new position in Blueprint Medicines in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,830,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines during the fourth quarter worth $110,223,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Blueprint Medicines in the fourth quarter valued at $87,507,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Blueprint Medicines by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,056,163 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $567,048,000 after purchasing an additional 268,893 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avidity Partners Management LP purchased a new stake in Blueprint Medicines during the 4th quarter worth $26,916,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BPMC traded up $2.60 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $97.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 274,780 shares, compared to its average volume of 427,010. The firm has a market cap of $5.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.90 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $97.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $102.48. Blueprint Medicines has a 1 year low of $56.00 and a 1 year high of $125.61.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation, a precision therapy company, develops medicines for people with cancer and hematologic disorders, and multiple programs for genomically defined cancers, systemic mastocytosis, and cancer immunotherapy in the United States and Europe. The company is developing avapritinib for the treatment of systemic mastocytosis (SM) and gastrointestinal stromal tumors; BLU-263, an orally available, potent, and KIT inhibitor for the treatment of non-advanced SM and other mast cell disorders; and fisogatinib, an orally available and potent inhibitor, which is in Phase 1b/2 trials for the treatment of advanced hepatocellular carcinoma.

