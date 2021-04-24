Klaytn Price Hits $2.00 on Major Exchanges (KLAY)

Klaytn (CURRENCY:KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. Klaytn has a total market capitalization of $4.91 billion and $91.69 million worth of Klaytn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Klaytn has traded down 25.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Klaytn coin can now be purchased for approximately $2.00 or 0.00003960 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001983 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002110 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $29.80 or 0.00059077 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $135.94 or 0.00269543 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $511.45 or 0.01014099 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $50,444.40 or 1.00020052 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.53 or 0.00022866 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $306.07 or 0.00606873 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $101.83 or 0.00201910 BTC.

Klaytn Coin Profile

Klaytn’s genesis date was October 4th, 2018. Klaytn’s total supply is 10,552,953,549 coins and its circulating supply is 2,457,534,451 coins. Klaytn’s official Twitter account is @klaytn_official . Klaytn’s official website is www.klaytn.com . The official message board for Klaytn is medium.com/klaytn

According to CryptoCompare, “Kakao’s global public blockchain project Klaytn is an enterprise-grade, service-centric platform that brings user-friendly blockchain experience to millions. It combines the best features of both public blockchains (decentralized data & control, distributed governance) and private blockchains (low latency, high scalability) via an efficient 'hybrid' design. Klaytn is secured by participation from numerous highly-reputable brands around the globe, working together to create a reliable business platform atop a robust system of decentralized trust. “

Buying and Selling Klaytn

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klaytn directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klaytn should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Klaytn using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

