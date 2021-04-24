Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin Sells 54,000 Shares of Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) Stock

Sprout Social, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPT) major shareholder Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 54,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.27, for a total value of $3,200,580.00. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

On Monday, March 15th, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 17,000 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.73, for a total value of $1,032,410.00.

On Tuesday, March 2nd, Aaron Edward Frederick Rankin sold 2,484 shares of Sprout Social stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $170,253.36.

Shares of Sprout Social stock traded up $3.49 on Friday, hitting $64.13. The stock had a trading volume of 309,069 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,362. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $58.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -39.83. Sprout Social, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.00 and a 52-week high of $82.47.

Sprout Social (NASDAQ:SPT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $37.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.87 million. Sprout Social’s quarterly revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Sprout Social, Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in Sprout Social during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sprout Social during the fourth quarter worth $206,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Sprout Social by 4,410.8% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,000 after buying an additional 4,499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Sprout Social in the 4th quarter valued at $220,000. 77.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Sprout Social from $55.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $53.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sprout Social from $68.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Sprout Social from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, BTIG Research lifted their price target on Sprout Social from $71.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Sprout Social presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.11.

Sprout Social, Inc designs, develops, and operates a web-based social media management tool in Americas, EMEA, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

