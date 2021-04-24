Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.77 Billion

Brokerages expect that Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL) will post $1.77 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Toll Brothers’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $1.73 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $1.84 billion. Toll Brothers posted sales of $1.55 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Toll Brothers will report full-year sales of $8.31 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.19 billion to $8.41 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $9.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.83 billion to $10.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Toll Brothers.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.29. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 6.31% and a return on equity of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TOL. Citigroup upped their target price on Toll Brothers from $51.00 to $62.00 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Wednesday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Monday, March 22nd. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Toll Brothers from $56.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.06.

Shares of TOL traded up $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $60.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 783,388 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,797,270. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.62, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.64. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.49 and its 200-day moving average is $50.37. The company has a current ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. Toll Brothers has a 52-week low of $20.85 and a 52-week high of $62.00.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. This is a positive change from Toll Brothers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.12%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.00%.

In related news, CAO Michael J. Grubb sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.33, for a total value of $106,660.00. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 10,000 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.00, for a total transaction of $530,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 277,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,703,525. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 886,897 shares of company stock valued at $48,835,995. Company insiders own 10.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TOL. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,808 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after buying an additional 1,422 shares during the last quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co grew its holdings in Toll Brothers by 22.9% during the first quarter. BRYN MAWR TRUST Co now owns 9,062 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $514,000 after acquiring an additional 1,689 shares during the period. U S Global Investors Inc. purchased a new position in Toll Brothers during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,002,000. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in Toll Brothers by 15.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 27,729 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,573,000 after acquiring an additional 3,786 shares during the period. Finally, IBM Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in Toll Brothers in the 1st quarter worth approximately $226,000. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and Urban Infill. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

