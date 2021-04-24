Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.13 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Extreme Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXTR) will announce $0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Extreme Networks’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.14 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.13. Extreme Networks posted earnings of ($0.14) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 192.9%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, April 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Extreme Networks will report full-year earnings of $0.52 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.54. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.70 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.61 to $0.75. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Extreme Networks.

Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $242.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $243.01 million. Extreme Networks had a negative net margin of 10.55% and a negative return on equity of 114.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.11 earnings per share.

EXTR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Extreme Networks from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Extreme Networks from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Extreme Networks from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Extreme Networks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $9.94.

EXTR traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $9.93. 929,627 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,030. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.07 and its 200-day moving average is $7.33. Extreme Networks has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $11.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 2.13.

In other news, CEO Edward Meyercord sold 38,031 shares of Extreme Networks stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.11, for a total transaction of $308,431.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,761,672.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Remi Thomas sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.30, for a total transaction of $232,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 92,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $857,153.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 113,031 shares of company stock valued at $981,431. 3.15% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of EXTR. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Extreme Networks by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,623,714 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,142,000 after purchasing an additional 255,096 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Extreme Networks by 4.9% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 122,711 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 5,760 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Extreme Networks by 0.7% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 802,538 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,227,000 after buying an additional 5,825 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its stake in Extreme Networks by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 206,039 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $828,000 after acquiring an additional 159,426 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Extreme Networks by 271.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 148,401 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 108,466 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.88% of the company’s stock.

About Extreme Networks

Extreme Networks, Inc provides software-driven networking solutions for enterprise, data center, and service provider customers worldwide. It designs, develops, and manufactures wired and wireless network infrastructure equipment; and develops software for network management, policy, analytics, security, and access controls.

