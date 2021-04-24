Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) to Post $0.71 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect that NETGEAR, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTGR) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.71 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for NETGEAR’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.68 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.75. NETGEAR reported earnings per share of $0.54 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 31.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NETGEAR will report full year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.06 to $3.50. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.50 to $3.77. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover NETGEAR.

NETGEAR (NASDAQ:NTGR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.33. NETGEAR had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 4.38%. The business had revenue of $317.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 38.2% on a year-over-year basis.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James cut their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. BWS Financial upped their price target on shares of NETGEAR from $45.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of NETGEAR from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NETGEAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. NETGEAR currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.60.

In related news, insider Mark G. Merrill sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $207,350.00. Also, CEO Patrick Cs Lo sold 26,076 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.19, for a total transaction of $1,074,070.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,340,931.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 159,539 shares of company stock valued at $6,686,224. 5.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in NETGEAR in the fourth quarter worth about $1,179,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 225.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 43,723 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,797,000 after purchasing an additional 30,303 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new position in shares of NETGEAR during the third quarter valued at approximately $530,000. Cardinal Capital Management increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 14,285 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of NETGEAR by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,870,455 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $197,885,000 after purchasing an additional 248,970 shares in the last quarter. 94.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTGR traded up $0.93 during trading on Friday, hitting $37.56. 499,856 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 404,376. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.95. NETGEAR has a 12-month low of $21.41 and a 12-month high of $46.38. The firm has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.68 and a beta of 0.88.

NETGEAR Company Profile

NETGEAR, Inc designs, develops, and markets networking and Internet connected products for consumers, businesses, and service providers. It operates in two segments, Connected Home, and Small and Medium Business. The company offers smart home/connected home/broadband access products, such as broadband modems, WiFi gateways, WiFi hotspots, WiFi routers and home WiFi systems, WiFi range extenders, Powerline adapters and bridges, WiFi network adapters, and digital canvasses; and value added service offerings, including technical support, parental controls, and cybersecurity protection.

