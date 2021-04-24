Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE)

Grand Canyon Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:LOPE) saw unusually large options trading on Friday. Investors acquired 2,364 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,206% compared to the average volume of 181 call options.

Several equities analysts recently commented on LOPE shares. Barrington Research raised their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet raised Grand Canyon Education from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Grand Canyon Education from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.75.

Get Grand Canyon Education alerts:

Shares of Grand Canyon Education stock traded up $0.91 during trading on Friday, reaching $111.18. 387,783 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 329,909. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Grand Canyon Education has a twelve month low of $75.64 and a twelve month high of $115.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $109.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 0.58.

Grand Canyon Education (NASDAQ:LOPE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.09. Grand Canyon Education had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 30.17%. The business had revenue of $238.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.14 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grand Canyon Education will post 5.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Lori Browning sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.38, for a total transaction of $240,636.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,720 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,719,453.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Joseph N. Mildenhall sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.67, for a total value of $1,086,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 27,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,959,736.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 112,200 shares of company stock worth $12,190,336 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,081,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,009,000 after acquiring an additional 26,095 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 43.2% in the first quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 2,745,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,007,000 after acquiring an additional 827,514 shares during the period. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 1,594,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $148,480,000 after acquiring an additional 68,908 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 12.4% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,040,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,855,000 after acquiring an additional 114,505 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Grand Canyon Education by 1.5% in the first quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 969,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,795,000 after acquiring an additional 14,531 shares during the period. 97.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Grand Canyon Education Company Profile

Grand Canyon Education, Inc provides education services to colleges and universities in the United States. The company's technology services include learning management system, internal administration, infrastructure, and support services; academic services comprises program and curriculum, faculty and related training and development, class scheduling, and skills and simulation lab sites; and counseling services and support include admission, financial aid, and field experience counseling services.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for Grand Canyon Education Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grand Canyon Education and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.