Investors Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB)

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Friday. Stock traders bought 26,070 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 700% compared to the typical volume of 3,258 call options.

KMB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price target (down previously from $144.00) on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $146.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $127.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $152.00 to $147.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $146.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.67.

Shares of KMB traded down $8.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $132.11. The company had a trading volume of 8,343,127 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,305,581. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.61. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $160.16. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $135.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.21. The stock has a market cap of $44.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.50.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 23rd. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by ($0.14). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.49% and a return on equity of 812.50%. The business had revenue of $4.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.13 EPS. Kimberly-Clark’s quarterly revenue was down 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 5th. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $1.14 per share. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This is an increase from Kimberly-Clark’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.07. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.18%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Tristram Wilkinson sold 1,440 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.88, for a total value of $198,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Capital Group LLC grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Cribstone Capital Management LLC now owns 4,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $555,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Delta Capital Management LLC now owns 11,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Kimberly-Clark by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 15,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,095,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. 71.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kimberly-Clark

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

