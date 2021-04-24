iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $261.57 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) to report $261.57 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $259.92 million and the highest is $262.64 million. iRobot posted sales of $192.54 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 35.9%. The business is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year sales of $1.64 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.66 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $1.85 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.80 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The industrial products company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $544.83 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $494.07 million. iRobot had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 13.69%. iRobot’s quarterly revenue was up 27.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of iRobot from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities upped their target price on shares of iRobot from $120.00 to $140.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $111.00.

In related news, CEO Colin M. Angle sold 36,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,784,699.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 336,494 shares in the company, valued at $35,291,490.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Russell J. Campanello sold 10,686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.80, for a total transaction of $1,312,240.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,748,759.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 50,625 shares of company stock valued at $5,574,165. 2.91% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $400,583,000 after acquiring an additional 304,592 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter worth $37,795,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iRobot by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 202,929 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $16,293,000 after purchasing an additional 18,422 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ IRBT traded up $0.84 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $113.40. The stock had a trading volume of 274,166 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,724. The company has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.00, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is $117.66 and its 200-day moving average is $99.43. iRobot has a 52 week low of $52.65 and a 52 week high of $197.40.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

