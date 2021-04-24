EOSDT 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $20,879.00 (EOSDT)

EOSDT (CURRENCY:EOSDT) traded 1.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. EOSDT has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and $20,879.00 worth of EOSDT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, EOSDT has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. One EOSDT coin can now be bought for approximately $1.01 or 0.00001986 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get EOSDT alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001973 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002137 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.89 or 0.00058970 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $136.17 or 0.00268660 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00003923 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $515.33 or 0.01016765 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.77 or 0.00023219 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50,669.75 or 0.99973317 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $308.97 or 0.00609618 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

EOSDT Profile

EOSDT’s launch date was May 31st, 2019. EOSDT’s total supply is 2,642,505 coins. EOSDT’s official website is eosdt.com . The Reddit community for EOSDT is /r/Equilibrium_eosdt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . EOSDT’s official Twitter account is @eosdt_official and its Facebook page is accessible here . EOSDT’s official message board is medium.com/equilibrium-eosdt

According to CryptoCompare, “EOSDT is the first USD-pegged decentralized stable coin based on the Equilibrium framework and the EOS blockchain. EOSDT leverages underlying EOS collateral and adds extra liquidity to the market. Each EOSDT stable coin is backed by digital assets stored by an Equilibrium smart contract. Anyone may lock their digital assets there as collateral and issue EOSDT against it. EOSDT Supply Cap Increased by $100M With Bitcoin Liquidity Support. “

Buying and Selling EOSDT

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as EOSDT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade EOSDT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy EOSDT using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “EOSDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for EOSDT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for EOSDT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.