HeartBout Reaches Market Cap of $325,327.05 (HB)

HeartBout (CURRENCY:HB) traded 9.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. HeartBout has a total market cap of $325,327.05 and $6,783.00 worth of HeartBout was traded on exchanges in the last day. One HeartBout coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000012 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, HeartBout has traded down 17.5% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

About HeartBout

HB is a coin. It was first traded on March 23rd, 2018. HeartBout’s total supply is 63,695,267 coins and its circulating supply is 53,495,267 coins. HeartBout’s official website is heartbout.com . HeartBout’s official Twitter account is @HeartBout and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Social network HeartBout was designed to convert the time spent in social networking to user earnings, where users get their profit in the form of HB tokens for their activity as authors and voters. HeartBout (HB) is an Ethereum-based token that serves as the sole and fundamental token of the social network HeartBout.The. HB tokens are designed to encourage user activity within HeartBout social network and are directly tied to the advertising capacity of the social network, namely, allowing users to pay for advertising. “

HeartBout Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HeartBout directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HeartBout should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HeartBout using one of the exchanges listed above.

