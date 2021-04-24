Ankr Hits Market Capitalization of $898.37 Million (ANKR)

Ankr (CURRENCY:ANKR) traded down 2.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 24th. One Ankr coin can now be bought for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000253 BTC on major exchanges. Ankr has a market cap of $898.37 million and $96.31 million worth of Ankr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Ankr has traded down 31.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Ankr alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $31.98 or 0.00063046 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $8.88 or 0.00017512 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $29.48 or 0.00058117 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46.43 or 0.00091517 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645247 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,063.86 or 0.08010443 BTC.

Ankr Coin Profile

Ankr (CRYPTO:ANKR) is a coin. It was first traded on July 10th, 2019. Ankr’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 6,996,232,711 coins. Ankr’s official Twitter account is @ankr . Ankr’s official website is www.ankr.com . The official message board for Ankr is medium.com/ankr-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Ankr is a distributed computing platform that aims to leverage idle computing resources in data centers and edge devices. What Ankr enables is a Sharing Economy model where enterprises and consumers can monetize their spare computing capacities from their devices, on-premise servers, private cloud, and even public cloud. This enables Ankr to provide computing power much closer to users at a much cheaper price. The Ankr mainnet launched on July 10th, 2019 The Ankr Chain and token swap: Ankr native token and the current ERC 20 token will co-exist together, each with its own purposes. The Ankr native token will run on the Ankr Chain mainnet and will be used to power the network, purchase services on the Ankr platform and incentivize compute resource providers. It can also be staked. Therefore, the token swap is optional and is only required in case a user wants to utilize any service in the Ankr platform, including staking purposes. The Ankr ERC 20 token will continue to provide the necessary liquidity on all the exchanges that listed us. “

Buying and Selling Ankr

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ankr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ankr should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ankr using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ANKRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Ankr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ankr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.