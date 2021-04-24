Beefy.Finance Achieves Market Cap of $98.53 Million (BIFI)

Beefy.Finance (CURRENCY:BIFI) traded down 2.6% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last seven days, Beefy.Finance has traded down 36.7% against the dollar. One Beefy.Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $1,368.53 or 0.02697572 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Beefy.Finance has a total market cap of $98.53 million and $3.19 million worth of Beefy.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.10 or 0.00002178 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.34 or 0.00044031 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $150.34 or 0.00296347 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00008511 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000486 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00025831 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000597 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00008389 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002461 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About Beefy.Finance

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 25th, 2017. Beefy.Finance’s total supply is 80,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,000 coins. Beefy.Finance’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinFile . Beefy.Finance’s official message board is medium.com/beefyfinance . The official website for Beefy.Finance is beefy.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Beefy.Finance is a yield optimizer operating on Binance Smart Chain. In return for a small fee, Beefy.Finance automates several investment strategies utilizing liquidity pools. The project consists of an anonymous team, directly inspired by the yield optimization projects that had been developed on the Ethereum network. Its governance token distribution contracts went live on September 22, 2020, and the first set of vaults were opened on October 8, 2020. “

Beefy.Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beefy.Finance directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beefy.Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beefy.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

