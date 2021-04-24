$405.82 Million in Sales Expected for Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) to report sales of $405.82 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $374.35 million to $433.80 million. Compass Diversified posted sales of $333.45 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 21.7%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, April 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Compass Diversified will report full year sales of $1.77 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.70 billion to $1.81 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.92 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Compass Diversified.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $474.78 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $431.45 million. Compass Diversified had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 12.05%.

Several research firms have weighed in on CODI. TheStreet raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Compass Diversified from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

Compass Diversified stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $24.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 142,026 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,244. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 1.61. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.92 and a beta of 1.77. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.03 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.19. Compass Diversified has a 12 month low of $14.58 and a 12 month high of $25.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 14th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.24%.

In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 21,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.08, for a total transaction of $529,422.88. Also, insider Ryan J. Faulkingham purchased 4,000 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.61 per share, for a total transaction of $94,440.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $458,034. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 50,685 shares of company stock valued at $1,219,324. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CODI. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 47.2% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 175,891 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,353,000 after buying an additional 56,395 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified in the third quarter worth about $239,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 50.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 3,262 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,101 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 30.4% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 20,760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $396,000 after purchasing an additional 4,845 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Compass Diversified by 8.4% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 156,865 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 12,186 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 28.55% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

Recommended Story: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Compass Diversified (CODI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.