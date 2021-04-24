$19.85 Million in Sales Expected for Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will announce $19.85 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the lowest is $8.36 million. Sorrento Therapeutics reported sales of $7.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 157.1%. The company is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full-year sales of $860.84 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $753.08 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The business had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion.

Several analysts have recently commented on SRNE shares. Alliance Global Partners started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley started coverage on shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, January 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sorrento Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.80.

SRNE traded down $0.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,190,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,086,162. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.05. Sorrento Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.18 and a 1 year high of $19.39. The company has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.20 and a beta of 2.70.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SRNE. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 121,026 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,543 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 517.8% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 63,175 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 52,950 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 246.2% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 130,119 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,451,000 after purchasing an additional 92,530 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 26.7% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 335,076 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,736,000 after purchasing an additional 70,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

About Sorrento Therapeutics

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

