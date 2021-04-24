Brokerages Expect UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.48 Per Share

Analysts forecast that UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) will post earnings of $0.48 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have issued estimates for UDR’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.49. UDR posted earnings per share of $0.53 during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 9.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that UDR will report full-year earnings of $1.95 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.92 to $1.99. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report earnings of $2.08 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.00 to $2.14. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for UDR.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.40). UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The company had revenue of $302.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $304.34 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. UDR’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms recently weighed in on UDR. KeyCorp upped their price target on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of UDR from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of UDR in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of UDR from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.58.

Shares of NYSE UDR traded up $0.63 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.78. The company had a trading volume of 2,056,945 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,861,174. The company has a market cap of $13.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.32, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. UDR has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $46.97. The business’s 50-day moving average is $44.27 and its 200 day moving average is $39.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 4.55 and a current ratio of 4.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. UDR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 69.71%.

In related news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total value of $1,821,200.00. Corporate insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UDR in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

