ANON Trading Up 112.4% Over Last Week (ANON)

ANON (CURRENCY:ANON) traded 10.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 24th. During the last week, ANON has traded up 112.4% against the U.S. dollar. One ANON coin can now be bought for about $0.0091 or 0.00000018 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ANON has a total market cap of $69,330.55 and $10.00 worth of ANON was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.79 or 0.00058723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001971 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $133.63 or 0.00263453 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

About ANON

ANON (CRYPTO:ANON) is a coin. ANON’s total supply is 8,554,514 coins and its circulating supply is 7,593,802 coins. ANON’s official Twitter account is @ANON_WeAreANON and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ANON is /r/AnonymousBitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for ANON is www.anonfork.io

According to CryptoCompare, “ANON is a community-driven privacy cryptocurrency. It was crafted to bring the best of Bitcoin’s code together with its own unique traits and enhanced privacy and utility characteristics from other blockchain technologies. ANON, a.k.a. Anonymous, was originally announced on CNBC’s “Crypto Trader” program in late April, 2018. “

ANON Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ANON directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ANON should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ANON using one of the exchanges listed above.

