StormX Achieves Market Capitalization of $351.74 Million (STMX)

StormX (CURRENCY:STMX) traded 6.3% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on April 24th. In the last week, StormX has traded down 38.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StormX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0418 or 0.00000082 BTC on popular exchanges. StormX has a market cap of $351.74 million and approximately $70.66 million worth of StormX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $32.10 or 0.00063276 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.90 or 0.00017555 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001972 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.91 or 0.00056997 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $46.48 or 0.00091628 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $327.35 or 0.00645383 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4,081.62 or 0.08047037 BTC.

StormX Profile

StormX (CRYPTO:STMX) is a coin. It was first traded on November 6th, 2017. StormX’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,412,333,047 coins. The Reddit community for StormX is https://reddit.com/r/stormxio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for StormX is stormtoken.com . StormX’s official Twitter account is @stormxio and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The STMX token is an ERC-20 token on the Ethereum blockchain, written in Solidity. The STMX token is very much like the STORM token with 18 decimals and a maximum total supply of 10,000,000,000.STMX token team – 'The new StormX brand solidifies our original vision of a single, go-to app with the mission to “Earn anywhere, anytime, from any device”. Our goal since the very start has been to empower users around the world and increase their earning potential using the power of blockchain. Our white paper focused on three main products — Play, Shop, and Gigs. With the launch of the Shop feature late last year, we are now two-thirds of the way to our final goal. Read more about our Shop feature launch here.' “

StormX Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StormX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade StormX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StormX using one of the exchanges listed above.

