Critical Analysis: Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) versus INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT)

Comstock Holding Companies (NASDAQ:CHCI) and INDUS Realty Trust (NASDAQ:INDT) are both small-cap construction companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Comstock Holding Companies and INDUS Realty Trust, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Comstock Holding Companies 0 0 0 0 N/A INDUS Realty Trust 0 0 1 0 3.00

INDUS Realty Trust has a consensus price target of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 10.67%. Given INDUS Realty Trust’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe INDUS Realty Trust is more favorable than Comstock Holding Companies.

Volatility and Risk

Comstock Holding Companies has a beta of 0.97, meaning that its share price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, INDUS Realty Trust has a beta of 1.03, meaning that its share price is 3% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

3.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 73.9% of Comstock Holding Companies shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 24.5% of INDUS Realty Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and INDUS Realty Trust’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Comstock Holding Companies $25.32 million 1.45 $890,000.00 N/A N/A INDUS Realty Trust $44.04 million 7.78 $3.67 million N/A N/A

INDUS Realty Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Comstock Holding Companies.

Profitability

This table compares Comstock Holding Companies and INDUS Realty Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Comstock Holding Companies 10.81% 125.81% 16.35% INDUS Realty Trust -11.27% -4.08% -1.34%

Summary

INDUS Realty Trust beats Comstock Holding Companies on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Comstock Holding Companies

Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. operates as a real estate assets management and services company. The company operates through two segments, Asset Management and Real Estate Services. It offers commercial real estate and asset management services for rental apartments, office buildings, hotels, commercial garages, leased lands, retail properties, mixed-use developments, and transit-oriented developments. The company also provides real estate services in the areas of strategic corporate planning, capital markets, financial consulting, commercial mortgage brokerage, title, and environmental and design-based services. In addition, it offers environmental services, including consulting, environmental studies, remediation, and industrial hygiene services, as well as site specific solutions. Further, the company provides construction management and supervision services. It offers its services primarily in the Washington, D.C. Metro Silver Line in Fairfax and Loudoun Counties, as well as in the states of Maryland and Virginia; and the Mid-Atlantic region. The company was formerly known as Comstock Homebuilding Companies, Inc. and changed its name to Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. in June 2012. Comstock Holding Companies, Inc. was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Reston, Virginia.

About INDUS Realty Trust

INDUS Realty Trust, Inc. is a real estate business principally engaged in developing, acquiring, managing and leasing industrial/warehouse properties. INDUS owns 41 buildings totaling approximately 4.6 million square feet (4.2 million of which is industrial/warehouse space) in Connecticut, Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Florida in addition to over 3,400 acres of undeveloped land.

