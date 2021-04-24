Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) Expected to Announce Earnings of $4.17 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) to post earnings of $4.17 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for Capital One Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $5.24 and the lowest is $3.66. Capital One Financial posted earnings per share of ($3.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 238.1%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial will report full-year earnings of $13.07 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.63 to $16.67. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $14.13 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $10.62 to $18.79. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Capital One Financial.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.92 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.49 earnings per share.

COF has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Capital One Financial in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $123.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Capital One Financial from $120.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $124.67.

COF stock traded up $2.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $135.68. 2,531,263 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,253,156. Capital One Financial has a 12 month low of $51.91 and a 12 month high of $137.75. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $130.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $105.19. The company has a market capitalization of $61.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.92.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is an increase from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.18%. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is 13.23%.

In related news, insider John G. Finneran, Jr. sold 45,527 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.34, for a total transaction of $5,888,462.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 57,833 shares in the company, valued at $7,480,120.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 31,903 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $4,307,543.06. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,936,536.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 117,339 shares of company stock valued at $15,176,648 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in COF. Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

