Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) Will Post Earnings of $0.94 Per Share

Equities research analysts expect Silicon Motion Technology Co. (NASDAQ:SIMO) to report $0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Silicon Motion Technology’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.10 and the lowest is $0.75. Silicon Motion Technology posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 17.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Silicon Motion Technology will report full year earnings of $4.14 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.75 to $4.37. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $4.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $5.51. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Silicon Motion Technology.

Silicon Motion Technology (NASDAQ:SIMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor producer reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $143.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.08 million. Silicon Motion Technology had a net margin of 18.92% and a return on equity of 18.13%. The firm’s revenue was down 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $70.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $55.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Silicon Motion Technology from $75.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Silicon Motion Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on Silicon Motion Technology from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Silicon Motion Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,265 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 363 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Silicon Motion Technology in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Camelot Portfolios LLC lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 12.7% in the first quarter. Camelot Portfolios LLC now owns 7,502 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 231,127 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $11,130,000 after acquiring an additional 2,285 shares during the period. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its holdings in Silicon Motion Technology by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 8,700 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the period. 66.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SIMO traded up $3.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $68.28. 473,174 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 535,279. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.47 and its 200-day simple moving average is $50.87. Silicon Motion Technology has a 52-week low of $35.13 and a 52-week high of $70.94.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 6th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 5th. Silicon Motion Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.37%.

About Silicon Motion Technology

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and markets NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. It offers solid-state drive (SSDs) used in PCs and other devices, as well as embedded multimediacard (eMMC) and UFS mobile embedded storage used in smartphones.

