Northern Star Investment Corp. II Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:NSTB)

Northern Star Investment Corp. II (NYSE:NSTB) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Friday. Investors purchased 3,370 call options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,742% compared to the average daily volume of 183 call options.

NYSE:NSTB traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 395,913 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,253. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.05. Northern Star Investment Corp. II has a 12 month low of $9.78 and a 12 month high of $11.62.

Northern Star Investment Corp. II Company Profile

Northern Star Investment Corp. II is a blank check company. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

